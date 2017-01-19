You are here:
Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu celebrities step forward, offer support on social media

FP StaffJan, 19 2017 18:32:34 IST

While pro-jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu went into a third day, celebrties continue to express their support for the sport on social media.

The bull taming sport, which is usually held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal in mid-January, was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014, but different state governments in Tamil Nadu have constantly been urging the Centre to issue an ordinance to ensure jallikattu can be held.

On Thursday, thousands of protesters were at Marina beach in Chennai, while millions more supported them on different social media platforms. Here are a few celebrities' reactions to the protests:

Indian Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran, tweeted about peaceful protests and the plea against the ban.

Ace music composer A.R Rahman announced a fast to support the pro-Jallikattu movement happening across Tamil Nadu.

In the past too, actors Dhanush, Vijay and Silambarasan have taken to social media to express their concern on the same.

 

A day after Pongal, Vijay came out with this video, in which he expressed his support for those students protesting against the jallikattu ban.

Music director-turned-actor GV Prakash and actress Gautami urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the issue.

