Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu celebrities step forward, offer support on social media

While pro-jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu went into a third day, celebrties continue to express their support for the sport on social media.

The bull taming sport, which is usually held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal in mid-January, was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014, but different state governments in Tamil Nadu have constantly been urging the Centre to issue an ordinance to ensure jallikattu can be held.

On Thursday, thousands of protesters were at Marina beach in Chennai, while millions more supported them on different social media platforms. Here are a few celebrities' reactions to the protests:

My state rises again. In unison . In peace. Proud to be a #tamizhanda.Genext here are modern yet culturally rooted. #JusticeforJallikattu — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) January 19, 2017

#jallikattu is a cultural symbol . Respect it. Im all for animal rights but here that is not the point.tradition & livelihood are . — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) January 19, 2017

Indian Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran, tweeted about peaceful protests and the plea against the ban.

Scenes of peaceful protest all around TN.Unity, peace and resolve will show our plea in the right light.#peacefulprotests#jallikattu — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 18, 2017

Ace music composer A.R Rahman announced a fast to support the pro-Jallikattu movement happening across Tamil Nadu.

I'm fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of

Tamilnadu! — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 19, 2017

In the past too, actors Dhanush, Vijay and Silambarasan have taken to social media to express their concern on the same.

A day after Pongal, Vijay came out with this video, in which he expressed his support for those students protesting against the jallikattu ban.

Admin : Kudos to one and all on streets across Tamil Nadu protesting for your cultural right #Jallikattu#Marina#Coimbatore#Alanganallur — STR (@iam_str) January 19, 2017

Music director-turned-actor GV Prakash and actress Gautami urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the issue.

Pls give our rights back . We want jallikattu every Tamil citizen wants it . U cannot ignore for sure @narendramodi ji — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) January 18, 2017

#jallikattu is my people's pride! A great Indian tradition. Our celebration must be allowed! #TamilPride — Gautami (@gautamitads) January 9, 2017