IndiGo passenger bus catches fire at Chennai airport; no injuries reported

An IndiGo passenger bus on Friday caught fire at the Chennai airport as it was returning to the terminal after dropping off passengers, according to reports. No injuries were reported as there were no passengers onboard the coach.

#WATCH: IndiGo passenger bus caught fire at #Chennai airport this morning as it was returning to the airport bay after dropping passengers. No passengers were present during the time of the incident; no casualties/injuries pic.twitter.com/Fz8cpeYNmu — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

The fire staff rushed to the spot to control the fire, reported The Financial Express.

This comes just hours after 14 people were killed and 21 others injured after a major fire broke out at One Above, a pub located on the third floor of the Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound on Senapati Bapat Marg in Mumbai's Lower Parel.

The Chennai incident comes just days after an IndiGo flight suffered a fuel leak at the Delhi airport. A Thiruvananthapuram bound IndiGo aircraft with 173 passengers onboard experienced fuel leak, which forced it to abort the takeoff and return to the parking bay, The Times of Indiasaid in a report.

Another Delhi-bound IndiGo airlines plane from Mumbai with around 160 passengers on board on Saturday returned to the Mumbai airport 20 minutes after take-off due to another fuel leak. Leakage in the fuel system of the aircraft forced the pilot to take back the flight to the city, according to the Financial Express report.