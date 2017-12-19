You are here:
India, Pakistan to discuss reports of Sikhs in Hangu district alleging forceful conversion to Islam, says Sushma Swaraj

IndiaIANSDec, 19 2017 15:44:38 IST

New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it will take up with Islamabad reports that some members of the Sikh community were forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan.

According to a Pakistani media report, members of the Sikh community in Hangu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province told Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood that Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Tall Yaqoob Khan was allegedly forcing Sikhs to embrace Islam.


Farid Chand Singh, who filed the complaint, was quoted as saying that community members were living in the area since 1901 and peacefully with Muslims. He said residents of Hangu district had never harmed the Sikh people.


