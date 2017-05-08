You are here:
Four, including two children die of suffocation in Chennai apartment fire

IndiaPTIMay, 08 2017 10:13:20 IST

Four persons, including two children, died of suffocation, while nearly 15 vehicles were gutted after a fire on Monday broke out in an apartment complex in Chennai.

The incident happened early this morning at Vadapalani locality when a fire in the building's vehicle parking area engulfed the apartment, killing all of them instantly, police said.

Five persons are being treated for suffocation at a hospital.

A short circuit was suspected to have caused the fire, which gutted nearly 15 vehicles parked there, police said.


Published Date: May 08, 2017 10:13 am | Updated Date: May 08, 2017 10:13 am

