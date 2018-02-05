FIR against Indian Army's 10 Garhwal Unit after youth injured in firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

Srinagar: An FIR was registered against the Indian Army's 10 Garhwal Unit after a 22-year-old youth was injured when the army opened fire at a group pelting stones at a patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.

According to army officials, the soldiers had fired in "self-defence".

The youth identified as Arif Ahmad Lone was injured after protesters in Hawoora village pelted stones at an army patrol party. Doctors said the youth is stable.

"Doctors have said that Lone sustained a mouth injury and his condition was stable," sources said.

Villagers alleged that security forces had beaten up residents and ransacked property in Hawoora, after which the youths held the protest.

Five civilians were killed in south Kashmir's Shopian district last month in violence-related incidents.

On 27 January, three youth were killed in Ganowpora village of Shopian when the army fired at stone pelting protesters. The police had registered an FIR against 10 Garhwal unit of the army in this firing incident.

The army had said the soldiers fired in self-defence after an administrative convoy was attacked by stone pelters in the village.

Earlier, on 24 January, a civilian was killed during a gunfight between security forces and militants in Shaigam village of Shopian.

A 10-year old boy was killed when people were clearing the debris after a gunfight between the security forces and the militants in Shaigam village of Shopian on 25 January.