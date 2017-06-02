Ex-IB chief Dineshwar Sharma appointed as interlocutor for peace talks with Assam's insurgent groups

New Delhi: Former director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Dineshwar Sharma, has taken charge as the interlocutor for peace talks with Assam's insurgent groups, including the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

Sharma, a 1976 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, retired as director of the IB on December 31, 2016.

He was appointed as the interlocutor for talks with Assam-based insurgent groups last week.

Sharma took charge on Thursday, official sources said. Sharma, who has been appointed for a tenure of one year, will hold peace negotiations with pro-talks factions of the ULFA, National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and a few other small groups based in Assam.

The last interlocutor P C Haldar had served till 31 December, 2015