Devendra Fadnavis has a close shave as helicopter crash lands in Latur; all on board unhurt

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis survived a major scare on Thursday, when a helicopter carrying him crash landed in Latur. However, Fadnavis and his aides who were travelling with him all escaped unhurt.

Chopper with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis onboard crash-lands in Latur, CM and team escapes unhurt pic.twitter.com/1tQ4NXqeoo — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

Speaking to the media after everybody's safety was assured, Fadnavis said there was nothing to worry about. He also took to social media to announce the same. He tweeted:

Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and ok.

Nothing to worry. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 25, 2017

Fadnavis was travelling across the state's rural hinterland to reach out to farmers in order to assure them of his government's support. Thursday was Day One of this 'Samwad Sabha' rally. On the first day, Fadnavis was scheduled to meet farmers in Latur, while BJP state unit president Raosaheb Patil is to interact with cultivators in Nandurbar district of North Maharashtra.

The chief minister, during his speech at the BJP state working committee's meeting last month in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune, had announced the 'Shivar Samwad Sabha' plans.

However, the helicopter accident will worry Fadnavis, especially because it comes worryingly close to another one last week. A report on NDTV mentioned how Fadnavis' helicopter developed a snag last week, forcing the chief minister to travel through road in an area with a major Maoist presence.

"The pilot of the chopper informed about the technical snag just before the take-off for Nagpur in the afternoon. Hence we had to take the decision of travelling by road," Gadchiroli superintendent of police Dr Abhinav Deshmukh said, referring to last week's incident.