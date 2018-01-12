You are here:
'Democracy is in danger': Congress comments on press conference held by 4 Supreme Court judges

India PTI Jan 12, 2018 14:57:33 IST

Delhi: The Congress said "democracy is in danger" after four senior-most Supreme Court judges came out in the open to say that the situation in the apex court was "not in order".

"We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court. #DemocracyInDanger," the Congress' official Twitter handle said.

In an unprecedented move, four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court called a press conference and said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place.

Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive in this country," the four judges said.

