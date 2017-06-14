Cow slaughter row: North Indians' food habits can't be imposed, says article in pro-RSS journal

New Delhi: Amid a row over the issue of cow slaughter and consumption of beef, Tarun Vijay, a former editor of an RSS-affiliated weekly, has said eating habits of north Indians cannot be imposed across the country.

In a write-up published in the Panchjanya, a pro-RSS journal, he also asked cow protection groups to read the likes of Swami Vivekananda and VD Savarkar to understand that the habits of people living in North India cannot be imposed across the country.

Vijay pitched for developmental issues to be put in the forefront of the public discourse, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working on issues such as electricity, railway, highway construction and woman empowerment, while "we are trying to run all India according to our likes and dislikes".

Taking a dig at cow vigilantes, he said true dedication to cow is to ensure respect for the animal in public life and not to take law in one's hands to help resurrect a defeated opposition.

"The followers of Swami Vivekananda and Veer Savarkar who are making a hue and cry about cows, they should be made to understand that only North India and one big community cannot be considered as entire India."

"They should read Vivekananda and Veer Savarkar again. Just like Hindi is not the entire Hindustan and the unity of India is not possible without showing respect and affinity (atmiyata) towards the rest of Indian languages, how can the law in north India regarding food habits and attire be applied to the entire country?" the article reads.

The article comes in the wake of a raging debate on the issue of cow slaughter and attacks by certain fringe elements on those involved in alleged cow smuggling based on rumours.

"All those people who are involved in killing of cows, at their own level leave their cows unattended and also look towards the government for cow protection," it said.