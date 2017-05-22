India's NSG bid: China confirms that it's stance hasn't changed, will block New Delhi's plea for membership again

You are here:
IANS May, 22 2017

Beijing: China on Monday said it has not changed its position on India's membership bid for the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), indicating it will again block New Delhi's plea at the plenary session in Bern, Switzerland next month.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese president Xi Jinping. PTI

"China's position on the non-NPT member's participation in the NSG has not changed," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"We support the NSG group following the mandate of the 2016 plenary session and following building consensus as well as the inter-governmental process that is open and transparent to deal with the relevant issues in a two-step approach," she added.

China has repeatedly blocked India's bid to enter the elite grouping, which regulates the world's nuclear trade.


