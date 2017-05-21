Chennai police detains pro-Tamil activists at Marina beach for holding a memorial for victims of Sri Lankan ethnic conflict

Chennai: Scores of pro-Tamil activists were detained at the Marina here when they tried to hold a memorial for Tamil victims of the last leg of the Sri Lankan ethnic strife as the famed seashore is out of bounds to hold protests.

The activists of pro-Tamil outfits such as "May 17 Movement" and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) were detained, police said.

They had earlier assembled at the Marina to hold the memorial event, with many of them turning up in black shirts, a symbol of mourning.

According to the Chennai City Police provisions, which is in force, Marina beach is not a designated place to stage protests and hold demonstrations.

Police had already warned that anyone trying to stage protests or hold demonstrations in violation of this order would be arrested.

The city has other designated spots for these purposes, police added.

A heavy posse of policemen under senior officials was posted along the Marina, where traffic was regulated.