CBSE Class 12 results declared: Delhi's pass percentage up, government schools perform better

New Delhi: Delhi's pass percentage improved by over one percent in Class XII CBSE examinations, results for which were announced on Sunday, even as government schools outperformed the private ones.

Class XII Delhi region pass percentage is 88.37 percent as compared to 87.01 percent last year.

Delhi government schools' pass percentage is 88.27 percent, while it is 79.27 percent of the private schools, according to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials.

The national capital secured the third rank in region-wise result with Trivandrum and Chennai topping the tally.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to congratulate the students on their performance.

"Best of wishes to all students who got their CBSE 12th results today. Can't wait to interact with you, the next batch in Delhi's colleges! Last year Delhi govt schools had 2 percent better result than private schools, this year it is 9 percent better!," Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said in a series of tweets.

Shagun Goel of DPS RK Puram emerged as the Delhi topper with 98.8 per cent marks.