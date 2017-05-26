Bulandshahr-Jewar Highway gangrape: Four people detained for questioning, more being identified

Greater Noida: Four people have been detained for questioning over the robbery and alleged gangrape incident on the Yamuna Expressway, Jewar police said on Friday.

"Suspects are being identified. Once we confirm their involvement we will arrest them. More suspects are also being questioned," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dileep Singh.

Regarding the gangrape, the DSP said,"All victims have gone for medical examination and we have received the medical report. It cannot be disclosed at this moment as investigations are still going on." The rape victims will be produced before the judicial magistrate for recording their statements, he said.

On Thursday, armed robbers struck a group of eight people travelling to Bulandshahr in a vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway, shooting dead a man and looting cash and jewellery. According to the Hindustan Times, the robbers used a home-made device called ‘khadanja’ — a thick piece of rubber with protuding iron nails — to puncture two wheels of the eight-seater vehicle, a Maruti Eeco.

Four women, who were travelling in the car along with as many men, alleged that they were raped at gunpoint after they tried to resist the robbery bid.