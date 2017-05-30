Babri Masjid case hearing LIVE: Advani, Joshi, Bharti granted bail on personal bond of Rs 50,000

BJP stalwarts L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will appear before a special CBI court in Lucknow on Tuesday for framing of charges in the Babri Masjid demolition case.
Besides them, special CBI judge S K Yadav had asked BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, VHP's Vishnu Hari Dalmia and a one-time firebrand Hindutva preacher Sadhvi Ritambara to present themselves before the court in person.
While directing the accused to present themselves in person, the judge had said no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance shall be entertained.
The court, which is hearing two separate cases relating to the demolition of the Babri Masjid, would also frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan in the second matter.
The Supreme Court had on 19 April ordered prosecution of Advani (89), Joshi (83), 58-year-old Bharti, and other accused of criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive case. It had also ordered a day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years.
The top court had called the destruction of the medieval-era monument a "crime" which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution" while allowing the CBI's plea seeking restoration of the criminal conspiracy charge against the four BJP leaders, including Katiyar (62), and others.
However, the Supreme Court had said BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who is the Rajasthan governor and during whose tenure as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh the disputed structure was razed, is entitled to immunity under the Constitution as long as he holds the gubernatorial office.
It had transferred the case against Advani, Joshi, Bharti and three other accused from a Raebareli court to Lucknow for a joint trial in the demolition case.
Big relief for BJP as CBI court grants bail to LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and all the other accused in the case: Reports
Ram Mandir-BabriMasjid row: All you need to know about the long-standing Ayodhya dispute
The dispute is at the heart of the Hindu-Muslim communal rift in Uttar Pradesh. For more than half a century, the dispute has fuelled mass polarisation in the state and has prompted the country's worst spate of religious violence since the Partition.
Read the full story
Special CBI court to frame charges soon; Advani, Uma Bharti and Joshi reach court
Special CBI court to announce charges in a while, TV reports have said. Special CBI court has convened, News18 reported. Counsels and judges to now start proceedings to frame charges in the Babri case. Meanwhile, reports said that a team of lawyers were present in the meeting between Yogi Adityanath and Advani at the VVIP guesthouse in Lucknow.
Supreme Court restored charge after conspiracy charge were dropped by CBI court in 2001
The conspiracy charge against Advani and others was dropped by the special CBI court in 2001, which sought to distinguish between the main demolition case and the case related to the hate speeches. The decision was endorsed by the Allahabad High Court in 2010.
Restoring the charge, the Supreme Court described the demolition of the 16th century mosque on 6 December 1992, as a "crime" which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution".
The court had also strongly rebuked the CBI for a delay of 25 years in the trial and said, "The accused persons have not been brought to book largely because of the conduct of the CBI in not pursuing the prosecution of the aforesaid alleged offenders in a joint trial, and because of technical defects which were easily curable, but which were not cured by the state government."
Naidu backs Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi
Speaking to ANI, Union minister Venkaiah Naidu came out in support the party stalwarts who are prime accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.
When asked that why in 2001, with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the prime minister, the CBI had said 'no conspiracy' and under Narendra Modi, the CBI seeks to charge them with criminal conspiracy, Naidu said such questions should be directed to the CBI.
"This is a legal process, let it happen. Our leaders are innocent and they will come out unscathed. I don't want to make any comment," Naidu was quoted as saying by ANI.
Adityanath meets Advani
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached the government guest house in Lucknow to meet Advani ahead of the hearing.
The BJP has firmly thrown in its weight behind the accused leaders, reiterating that the party will not interfere in the course of justice but will ensure that the Ram temple is made in place of the disputed structure. The issue of Ram temple even reappeared in the BJP's manifesto ahead of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Uma Bharti claims Babri was no conspiracy, it was a movement
Ahead of the court hearing on the Babri Masjid case, Union Minister Uma Bharti told the press that she does not consider herself a criminal. "This was an open movement like the one that gathered momentum against the imposition of emergency. I don't see from where did the conspiracy angle creep in," Bharti told ANI.
Recap: Special court was given a month to frame charges
The leaders are already facing trial for making provocative speeches from a platform near the mosque before it was pulled down by karsevaks, or right-wing volunteers.
The special court was given a month to frame fresh charges against 89-year-old Advani and a dozen other leaders and was asked to deliver its verdict within two years after daily hearings. The conspiracy charge against Advani and others was dropped by a special CBI Court in 2001, and the decision was endorsed by the Allahabad High Court in 2010.
Supreme Court transferred trial to special court last month
The Supreme Court last month had directed that BJP leaders including L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, would face trial for conspiracy charges in the Babri case.
It also transferred the trial of a separate hate speech case from a Raebareli to the special court in Lucknow for a joint trial with the main demolition case.
It was a pious thing to do: Sakshi Maharaj
Speaking to reporters, BJP MP and accused in the case, Sakshi Maharaj reasserted that he did not think that he did anything wrong by being a part of the movement that led to the demolition of the Babri mosque.
"I didn't do anything wrong. In fact, I am sure that it was a very pious thing to do. This is not about Babar, the foreigner, or the mosque built by him. This was a Ram Mandir and nothing in the world can stop us from building a temple there," Sakhsi Maharaj told CNN-News 18, moments before the case's hearing.
Court to decide on discharge application in around half an hour: Lawyer
"Within the next half an hour, the court should take a decision," Prashant Singh Atal, lawyer for the accused in the case, told CNN-News18, when asked about how much time the court will take on deciding on the discharge application.
If the discharge application is rejected, charges will be framed against the accused.
According to Subramanian Swamy, there was no masjid which was demolished in the first place
"This whole case is totally devoid of any merit," BJP leader Subramanian Swamy told CNN-News18. "There was no masjid which was demolished in the first place."
Swamy said that the structure which was demolished was not a masjid, but a temple in which pujas were taking place.
Advani, Joshi, Bharti released on personal bond of Rs 50,000 each
CNN-News18 further reported that the hearing on the framing of charges is still on. The lawyer for the accused said that the accused submitted a discharge application in which the accused have said that there is no case against them.
Big relief for BJP as CBI court grants bail to LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and all the other accused in the case: Reports
Many leaders say they have no regrets about Babri Masjid demolition
The first one to reach the court premises was Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan, followed by Advani, Joshi and Bharti.
Sadhvi Ritambhara, Vinay Katiyar, Ram Vilas Vedanti and Mahant Gopal Das also reached the court premises separately.
Former MP Ram Vilas Vedanti, who is on bail, said he had told the court earlier too that he brought down the mosque. He announced that under "the rule of Modi at the Centre and Yogi in the state, a grand Ram temple would be constructed at Ayodhya".
Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Katiyar said he had no regrets about the demolition of the Babri Masjid as millions of faithful had "willed" that there be a Ram temple and that the dilapidated structure be razed to the ground.
"There were lakhs of people present there so where was the room for conspiracy?" he mused. — IANS
