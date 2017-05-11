Arnab Goswami drops major scoop on Sunanda Pushkar's death, except it was already done in 2014... by Arnab Goswami

Arnab Goswami's has clearly launched his new TV channel Republic with a big bang. On day one, the channel carried a "sting operation" on Lalu Prasad Yadav, recording a phone conversation the former Bihar chief minister had with underworld don Mohammad Shahabuddin, and appearing to take orders from him. Republic's second major story was the "inside scoop" on the Sunanda Pushkar death case. On Monday, the channel released 19 tapes, insisting that these prove beyond any reasonable doubt that Pushkar was "desperate" to speak out.

#SunandaMurderTapes prove that she was desperate to speak out pic.twitter.com/GZqNBNzkwy — Republic (@republic) May 8, 2017

But while the country held its breath to find out what the tapes included, the channel invited Dr Sudhir Gupta, the forensic head of AIIMS, to speak on who had performed the autopsy on Pushkar's body. What Gupta told Republic was shocking, and not because what he said was unheard of. Back in 2014, when Goswami was with Times Now, the channel had carried a story eerily similar to the one Republic has now done.

Back then, Gupta had alleged that he was being pressured to submit a manipulated report that would say Pushkar died a natural death. An expose was done on this by Arnab Goswami's Times Now. Three years later, Gupta is making the same accusations, and an expose is being done on this by Arnab Goswami's Republic. Which, as nobody needs to be reminded, is in the midst of a legal battle with the former over the usage of the catchphrase "the nation wants to know".

The so-called scoop got Shashi Tharoor riled up. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram took to Twitter to launch an impassioned defence and to clear his name. He called it "distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies", and even appeared to call Goswami an "unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist".

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2017

What the nation truly does want to know is, how long will a journalist — or an unprincipled showman, for that matter — continue doing the same "scoop."