Another youth succumbs to injuries suffered in police firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian taking total civilian death toll to 3

Srinagar: Another youth injured in security force firing in Shopian district on Saturday succumbed to injuries on Wednesday taking the toll of civilian deaths in the incident to three.

Sources in the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here said 19-year-old Rayees Ahmad admitted in the hospital on Saturday succumbed on Wednesday morning.

With this the death toll in Ganowpora village firing rose to three. Javaid Ahmad and Suhail Ahmad were killed in the army firing when a stone pelting mob attacked an administrative convoy of 10 Garhwal unit on Saturday.

Army said its personnel had fired in self-defence after a junior level officer fell unconscious following the mob attack.

Police has registered an FIR of murder against the soldiers of the unit. The BJP has demanded withdrawal of the FIR while the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the investigation into the killings of the civilians would be taken to its logical conclusion.

A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the state government into the firing incident.