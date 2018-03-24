South Africa vs Australia: Twitter outrages as Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith admit to ball-tampering in 3rd Test
Batsman Cameron Bancroft says he attempted to tamper with the ball and captain Steve Smith says the team's senior players planned it.
FirstCricket Staff,
March 24, 2018
Australia cricketers have admitted ball tampering in a stunning public confession on Saturday.
Batsman Cameron Bancroft says he attempted to tamper with the ball and captain Steve Smith says the team's senior players planned it.
Bancroft was caught on television cameras holding a small yellow object which he said was a piece of sticky tape to try and tamper with the ball during day three of the third Test against South Africa. Bancroft said he tried to pick up rough granules from the side of the pitch with the sticky tape and rub it on the ball to try and change its condition.
Cameron Bancroft on Day 3 of the 3rd Test between South Africa and Australia. AP
Bancroft said he had been charged with ball tampering by the match officials after the day's play.
Smith said the team's "leadership group" came up with the idea to try and cheat to bring Australia back into the match.
He said coaches did not know about the cheating. In a hugely embarrassing moment for Australian cricket, Smith said he was "not proud at all" but insisted he would not resign the captaincy. The incident, meanwhile, has sent shockwaves across the cricketing world as well as on social media, with many a Twitter user expressing shock over the latest set of developments. Let us take a look at some of the reactions:
With inputs from AP
Published Date:
March 24, 2018
| Updated Date: March 24, 2018
