xXx: Return of Xander Cage crosses Rs 20 crore in box office collections; to release in 2D as well

DJ Caruso's action thriller xXx: Return of Xander Cage seems to have found favour among Indian audiences. It seems like the idea of watching Deepika Padukone in a Hollywood film and Vin Diesel's two-day promotional visit to India are paying dividends for the makers.

An official statement from the xXx team claims that the film garnered Rs 30 crore in two and a half days, including the paid preview shows on 13 January. However, a report by Box Office Collection claims that the film earned Rs 20.50 crore on the opening weekend.

"On its opening day (Saturday), xXx: Return of Xander Cage witnessed excellent occupancy of 50 percent across the country and raked in business of 6.25 crores, which can be considered as 8 crores including the earning of its paid previews. Then on Sunday, where all other offerings remained flat similar due to the India vs England cricket match, xXx scored 7.75 crores on the board," states the report.

It goes on to claim that the box-office collection dropped on Monday and could add only Rs 4.75 crore to its total gross collection. "With more decline, the movie minted 3.95 crores* on Tuesday and made its 4 days net total as 24.45 crores," as per the report.

The collections are estimated to rise by a wide margin on Wednesday as the film will release in more number of screens, particularly, the 2D screens. The release of the film had been limited to 3D and 4D screens so far. Given the audience's response, the makers will now look to expand their reach through 2D screens.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage stars top actors of half a dozen countries and was probably made with a diverse cast in order to reach different audiences across borders. Since the film released first in India, the makers may now have an inkling of what to expect from the audience in the rest of the world.