Watch: Biryani version of Shape Of You is the most hilarious desi twist to Ed Sheeran's single

EntertainmentMridula RamaduguMay, 04 2017 17:26:49 IST

Bhangra, Salman Khan, Kathak, Odissi, Barack Obama, even Donald Trump and what not! Yes, Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You has seen versions like no other song in recent times. But hold on, that is not it. Introducing one of the most hilarious versions to be released - the 'Biryani Anthem Shape Of You' parody. The blockbuster track has finally conquered the one thing, we Indians love - biryani.

Featuring Bengaluru comedians, the lyrics of this parody are quite relevant. From Hyderabadi to Lucknowi and Ambur Biryani, the video presented by Ahmed Shariff and Co has a bunch of stand-up comedians presenting to us all the cliches that there are of biryani. The parody has now garnered over two million views on Facebook and has had social media in splits.

Come on now, time to eat, come, come on now, time to eat, hmmmm, hmmmmm, Biryani is my favourite food!


Published Date: May 04, 2017 03:59 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 05:26 pm

