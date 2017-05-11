Vivegam teaser: Ajith Kumar dishes out crucial life lessons while dodging bullets in his latest

Ajith Kumar is the Tamil equivalent of the three Khans of the Hindi film industry. He has spent 25 years in movies and that is why his role has exceeded beyond a performer. He is now also as much an inspirational figure.

His attempts to motivate and inspire are evident in the one minute teaser of his upcoming film Siva's action entertainer Vivegam. In those 58 seconds, Ajith gives cliched yet evergreen advice to his fans about 'never ever giving up'.

“Even if the world stands against you, under all circumstances, if the world keeps telling you that you have failed...until you accept it, no one can defeat you," Ajith says, in the teaser. He also proves his stardom along with his philosophical brilliance as he performs stunts on a bike and dodges bullets while dishing out the crucial life lesson.

Vivegam is not only his next film but also a milestone of his career. It will mark the completion of 25 years of his stint in Tamil cinema. He made his debut in Gollapudi Maruthi Rao's 1993 Telugu romantic drama Prema Pushthakam. His first Tamil film came out in the same year in Selva's Amaravathi. He went on to do multiple notable films like Vasanth's 1995 thriller Aasai, Agathiyan's 1996 romantic drama Kadhal Kottai, SJ Suryah's 1999 thriller Vaali and Saran's 1999 musical action film Amarkalam.

He has previously collaborated with Siva in two action entertainers - the 2014 film Veeram and the 2015 film Vedalam. Their creative partnership was loved by Ajith's fans and it is befitting that it is Siva who will direct this milestone film of his illustrious career.

Vivegam also marks the Tamil debut of Hindi film actor Vivek Oberoi who plays the antagonist. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. It is produced by TG Thyagarajan's Sathya Jyothi Films. It is slated to release in the Independence Day week this year.