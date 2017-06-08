Veere Di Wedding starts shooting in August; Sumeet Vyas to star opposite Kareena?

For a long time now, the film Veere Di Wedding, has been in the news and has been garnering much attention. There's major buzz around this all-girls movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

According to a report by Mid-day, director Shashanka Ghosh and his team have extensively researched for places where the film would be shot. The team along with the cast is scheduled to travel to Bangkok for the first schedule. The film is reportedly a road trip, hence there will be multiple locations ranging from Thailand to Malaysia, and four Indian cities.

The report also adds that while the film was initially slated to go on floors in October 2016, due to Kareeena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy, the plans had to be postponed. Finally Rhea Kapoor was reported to have clarified that the film shoot will begin only in August.

A report by Mumbai Mirror also claims that actor Sumeet Vyas, of TVF's Permanent Roommates fame, is most tentatively supposed to play Kareena's romantic half. It is reported that conversation between the filmmakers and actor has been going on for a long time now and a final confirmed deal is on the way.