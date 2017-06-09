Tubelight's third song 'Tinka Tinka Dil Mera' champions Salman, and will touch your heart

Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release Tubelight has been creating ripples for months now. With Salman leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of the movie, it's hard to go a single day without hearing some news or the other about this movie.

Produced by Salman Khan and his mother Salma Khan, Tubelight sees Salman once again join hands with famed director Kabir Khan, whom he previously worked with in mega hits like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

Set in 1962 with the Indo-Sino war as the backdrop, Tubelight has Salman's real life brother Sohail Khan essaying the role of his on screen brother (Bharat) as well. The movie seems to revolve around the relationship between the two, with Sohail enlisting and leaving for the war and Salman being left behind to grapple with the situation.

The movie trailer, along with the title of the film, gives the viewer a tiny clue about the leading character Lakshman, also referred to as 'Tubelight' in the official video snippets that have been released.

On 9 June, the official Twitter page of Tubelight released the video of the third song 'Tinka Tinka Dil Mera'. Sung by Sufi maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and composed by the renowned Pritam — the song encapsulates the themes of heartbreak and separation, and managed to touch some deep hidden corners of our hearts that we didn't know existed.

The focus of 'Tinka Tinka Dil Mera' seems to be on the relationship between the two brothers that Salman and Sohail are portraying in reel life. The entire trailer sees Salman crying over the departure of his brother for the war. Holding on to various artifacts of his brother's clothing — Salman seems to be having a difficult time coping with the fact that his brother might not return.

Salman's character makes this song all the more touching, as the picture of a helpless Salman Khan crying over something he does not seem to understand manages to touch our heartstrings.

With the war also forming a crucial element in the video of 'Tinka Tinka Dil Mera', one is faced with the reality of war and conflict — something that is more relevant than ever in today's time, even though the film is set in 1962.

This song comes as a pleasant change after the release of the first two songs, 'Radio Song' and 'Naach Meri Jaan' that had a more upbeat tone to them, possibly showing the viewer the different themes and flavours that Tubelight will be touching upon through its story line.