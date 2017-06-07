Tubelight: Salman Khan chooses Sunil Grover over Kapil Sharma; shoots promo for special show

Salman Khan is known to be a regular on The Kapil Sharma Show. Be it Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan or Jai Ho, Khan was seen aggressively promoting his films on the comedy show, frequently. However, it seems the winds have changed. Khan recently shot for the teaser of a special episode called Super Night with Tubelight with Sunil Grover, not Kapil Sharma.

Not just Grover, the special episode also has Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale. The teaser of the show does not feature Grover, but according to Indian Express, he had to miss the promo due to prior commitments, and will be joining the team for the final episode.

The special episode is a two-hour long episode according to a DNA report. What's surprising is that the show will be aired on Sony, the same channel that also airs The Kapil Sharma Show. The report suggests, that from a business point of view, the channel is gradually losing interest in Sharma's show.

Apart from the channel, Bollywood celebrities are also now skeptical of the show, as the TRPs of Sharma's show have been witnessing a plunging dip.

Khan choosing a different show, that too after Grover and Sharma's infamous mid-air scuffle, shows that in this industry, business interests play the biggest role in all equations.

The news of the special episode was shared on Twitter by Sony TV.

Get ready to welcome Laxman Singh Bisht in your town! But before that, meet him very soon in @SupernightWithTubelight on Sony TV. pic.twitter.com/qnnM6lZUq8 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) June 4, 2017

The teaser is a thirty second video that features Salman with Asgar, Mishra and Bhosale. Khan promises that the special episode is going to be extremely enjoyable. The date of the final episode has not been mentioned yet. Khan's film, Tubelight, which is directed by Kabir Khan, releases on 25 June.