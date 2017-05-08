Salman Khan's Tubelight is remake of Jakob Salvati's Little Boy, director Kabir Khan confirms

The teaser of Kabir Khan's upcoming period drama Tubelight took everyone by surprise by its scale and documentary-style film making which adhered to the international standards.

Now, Bollywood Hungamareports that Kabir has disclosed an international connection of his film. Besides starring Chinese actor Zhu Zhu as the female lead, the story of the film finds its origin in Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gomez Monteverde's 2015 war fantasy film Little Boy.

The story of Little Boy revolved around a misfit named Pepper and nickamed Little Boy, played by Jakob Salvati. He finds unlikely friends in the Japanese, an enemy country of the USA during World War II. He goes on to teach them a few lessons in humanity.

Salman Khan gets into the shoes of Salvati and plays Tubelight, a misfit residing in India. Kabir has trans-located the American-Japanese war into the Sino Indian War of 1962. DNA quotes Kabir as saying, "It is in the credits of Tubelight as Official Story Adaptation. But it’s just the seed of an idea. Everything else has been completely changed in Tubelight."

In an exclusive interview to Firstpost, Kabir clarified that Tubelight is not a war film. "The war is just the backdrop. It is not even the setting so it is not really a war film. The setting is remotely away from the war site. We do not explore why the war happened, how it happened. There is just one character who goes to the war."

Tubelight also stars Salman's brother Sohail Khan, the late Om Puri and a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. It is co-produced by Salman Khan Films and Kabir. It is slated to release this Eid on 25 June. This film will mark Kabir's third collaboration with Salman after the 2012 action thriller Ek Tha Tiger and the 2015 romantic comedy adventure film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.