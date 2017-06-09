Toilet: Ek Prem Katha — Pahlaj Nihalani feels Akshay Kumar's film should be made tax free

Mumbai: Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has praised actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and says it should be made tax free.

Nihalani on Thursday night watched the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and also shared a photograph of himself with Akshay. "Watched trailer of Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Based on true incidents, it promotes Swachh Bharat. Should be made tax free. Super hit," Nihalani captioned the image.

The National Award winning actor replied by saying: "Thank you so much Pahlaj ji, that's very kind of you."

Nihalani also lauded the choice of films Akshay does. "Your choice of subjects have been extremely good. You are touching diverse social subjects to create positive change in society. Kudos and keep up," he wrote.

Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is reportedly inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A love story with a satirical flavour, the movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment. It will be the first time that Akshay will be featuring in a film with the Dum Laga Ke Haisha star Bhumi. The project also marks Akshay and actor Anupam Kher's 20th film together.