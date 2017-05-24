Tiger Shroff to costar opposite Disha Patani in Baaghi 2; will they also be seen in SOTY 2?

After much speculation as to who will be the lady charm alongside Tiger Shroff in the second installment of Shroff's 2016 super hit Baaghi, news is now emerging of Disha Patani being considered as a costar to Shroff. Given the speculation around their personal life, this can be a casting coup of sorts.

Speaking to DNA, an industry source says, “Disha was to be cast opposite Tiger in Baaghi, but she was replaced by Shraddha. Now, the same producer Sajid Nadiadwala is casting her opposite the actor in Baaghi 2. It’s destiny, she was meant to work with this team.”

After the film was announced, quite a few names had surfaced. While some said Shraddha Kapoor will continue, there were some who said Kriti Sanon. But eventually both of them refuted.

If the news is confirmed, this will be the first time that the alleged real-life couple will be seen together onscreen. The film is to be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to go on floors in July.

The production house took to twitter to share the first-look poster of the film and is scheduled to be released on 27 April, 2018.

Tiger Shroff's next ventures include the Indian remake of the Hollywood classic Rambo and Munna Michael, while Patani is waiting for Dharma's Student of the Year 2 and also supposedly toying around with the idea of signing Ashutosh Gowariker's next venture named Honeymoon with Farhan Akhtar, as reported by DNA.