The Black Prince trailer: Shabana Azmi, Satinder Sartaaj starrer period drama is a grand affair

Cannes Film Festival in essence is a medium for showcasing and appreciating fine cinema from across the world but over the years, it has become a fashion runway that trumps red carpet looks. However, the trailer of Satinder Sartaj and Shabana Azmi starrer The Black Prince was released at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The period drama, which is based on Maharajah Duleep Singh, the last heir of the Sikh kingdom, received positive reviews at the festival. The film has British actor Jason Flemyng playing the foster father of the prince.

According to Bollywoodlife.com, the film traces the poignant life-story of the king, from the time when he was separated from his family to when he was taken in by Queen Victoria and brought up under her protection.

He later comes back to his home country only to see India under British rule. As a result, he rebels against the British and becomes a heroic figure.

Satinder Sartaaj, the main lead, also mentioned in an interview that he had received many film offers before but nothing was as opulent as The Black Prince. He felt he needed to do a film like this because it meant so much to his community, culturally. He also said that dubbing in English was difficult for him as he hails from Punjab, India and therefore, English is not his first language.

The film is a Hollywood production and is produced by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, the same company which produced 12 Years a Slave, reports The National.

The movie will hit the theaters in English, Hindi and Punjabi, on 21 July, according to a Times of Indiareport.

Here's the trailer of the film: