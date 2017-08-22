TED Talks India: Nayi Soch — Javed Akhtar might be first speaker on Shah Rukh Khan's show

Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for TED Talks India: Nayi Soch, the Indian version of TED Talks that the superstar will be seen hosting. He is shooting for the 14 episodes consecutively and is likely to wrap up the shoot by 28 August.

DNA reports that the first guest on the show will be veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar who will deliver a talk on the power of words. The same report states that Akhtar has already shot for his episode.

The songwriter has penned some of the most popular films and songs in the history of Hindi cinema, including Shah Rukh's songs like 'Mitwa' from Karan Johar's 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and the title song of Nikkhil Advani's 2004 romantic comedy Kal Ho Naa Ho. Thus, it will be interesting to watch the dynamics between Shah Rukh and Javed Akhtar on the show.

As reported earlier, TED Talks India: Nayi Soch is likely to start airing on Star Plus from October. Since it will be slotted for the weekend, it is also expected to clash with Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 11 that will start airing on Colors from September. Thus, the two Khans are expected to clash on the small screen if the timings of their shows coincide.