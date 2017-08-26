Taylor Swift's new song 'Look What You Made Me Do' is dark, forbidding but equally catchy

There's no denying that Taylor Swift has really come a long way from her waiting-in-the-balcony-for-her-prince days. The singer had unleashed her dark side in the 2014 song 'Bad Blood', which was touted as a takedown of singer Kety Perry. Her new song 'Look What You Made Me' Do is even more sinister.

It sounds like the kind of songsyou would play at Halloween parties while solving a muddled murder mystery.

There is nothing particularly exceptional about the music as it follows the one formula for a hit song these days — weak melodies hidden under the garb of a 'sick' beat.

However, as clichéd as it might sound, the track grows on you. Also, since this is only the first song from her album titled Reputation, it will be unfair to judge the whole mix by just one song.

The song's lyrics allude to betrayal, deceit, lies and finally — a new Taylor. She is sick and tired of it all but that will not be keeping her from seeking revenge. The new Taylor claims to have gotten smarter in the nick of time and has a list of people ready, whom she wants out of her way.

This song comes after many people claimed she was over after her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. However, the views on the lyric YouTube video state otherwise. The video of the song is yet to be released and (obviously) fan theories about the allusions made in the song are already cropping up on the web. Some things never change, it seems.

The singer-songwriter released a teaser of the song on her Instagram and her aesthetic definitely seems to have changed. The video has already garnered 6,391,358 views and sends the message right across — it's payback time.

