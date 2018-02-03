Suriya 37: Lyca Productions to bankroll KV Anand directorial; Amitabh Bachchan likely to play pivotal role

Rajinikanth's 2.0 makers Lyca Productions has been confirmed to bankroll Suriya 37, the next untitled project of Suriya directed by KV Anand. The film would mark the third collaboration of Suriya and Anand after their previous outings Ayan and Maattraan. The shooting for the film is expected to start rolling from July or August after Suriya wraps up his work on the ongoing Selvaraghavan project.

"Contrary to reports, Suriya won't juggle between Selvaraghavan and KV Anand films. He would commence shooting for KV Anand film only after the completion of Suriya 36 because he will sport a different look for Suriya 37. KV Anand has already begun work on the pre-production," a source told Firstpost.

Anand has already clarified that Suriya 37 would be a fresh script and will not be a sequel to Ayan. There are also unconfirmed reports that Anand is making an effort to bring Amitabh Bachchan on board for a pivotal role in the film.

Suriya is currently busy shooting for the yet-to-be-titled Selvaraghavan project which is being produced by Dream Warrior Pictures owned by SR Prabhu, who is hailed as the best Tamil film producer of 2017 for churning out critically and commercially acclaimed flicks such as Aruvi, Maanagaram and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The team has shot briefly in Chennai and will head to Tanjore for the next leg of shooting, where a major chunk of scenes will be canned. Starring Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi as female leads, Suriya 36 has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The makers have already announced that the film will hit the screens for Diwali 2018 alongside Vijay's Thalapathy 62 with AR Murugadoss and Ajith's Viswasam with director Siva. Jagapathi Babu, who was earlier roped in for Selvaraghavan's now-shelved film Kaan, is in talks to play the villain in Suriya 36.

Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 14:06 PM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 14:31 PM