Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar to collaborate with Krushna Abhishek for new Sony TV show?

The controversial feud between comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover is finally gaining some clarity.

According to Indian Express, Grover will now be joining comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek. There were many conjectures about the future of The Kapil Sharma Show, as after Grover and Sharma's mid-air scuffle, the possibility of a middle ground seemed highly unlikely. Grover, however, has decided to take his career ahead and may jus be seen with Krushna in a new Sony TV show.

The duo will be joined by Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar both of whom were erstwhile working with Sharma. All the artists who left The Kapil Sharma Show after his public fallout with Grover are now expected to be seen in the new show.

Although Krushna is yet to confirm his involvement in the upcoming project, there will most probably be a collaboration between them, as per the IE report.

Krushna took over Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors TV after Sharma left the show to host a new one. Colors TV renamed the show to Comedy Nights Live but the show lost its charm completely. Krushna, along with comedian Bharti could not rake in as many TRPs as they were expected to. Coming to Krushna and Sharma's equation, the script of Krushna's show was known to be very critical of Sharma, laden with jokes aimed at the latter, directly.

Therefore, if the news of the collaboration between, Grover, Ali and Krushna is confirmed, all possibilities of Grover and Sharma coming back on screen together would die down. The collaboration would also send out a strong message to Sharma, who reportedly was extremely rude to his co-stars on a flight, which is when the infamous scuffle happened.

Sharma, who was keen to have Grover, Asgar and Prabhakar back on the show might have to find replacements for their characters. He had even issued a public apology to all three of his co-stars and requested them to join the show, but that seems unlikely now.