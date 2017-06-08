Stranger Things season 2 touted to be darker and more eerie; favourite characters will return

Netflix's Stranger Things, a sci-fi drama set in a small town in the 1980s was one of the first hits for the streaming giant. Though only one season has premiered on Netflix, fans are eagerly awaiting for more episodes to release.

Because it looks like October 31 is really far away, here are a few spoilers to tide you over till Season 2 of Stranger Things makes it debut on Netflix.

The cast and writers have been giving out little titbits of information about season 2 (like at the recent Netflix Emmy event) and here is what we have found out about the next season for Netflix's breakout show.

Season one ended on a huge cliffhanger that kept the audience at the edge of their seats: Will Byers returned from the Upside Down, the Demogorgon was defeated and Eleven disappeared with no clue as to where she went except Chief Hopper dropping off some of her favorite Eggo waffles in a box in the woods near the mysterious Hawkins Laboratory where the breach between words was first discovered.

The Return of Will

Will's return will be a major component of the new season after it was discovered that he didn’t come back from the Upside Down world exactly the same as when he taken there months earlier.

Here's what the cast had to say about the upcoming season.

"Something happens to Will in the first couple of episodes that’s very, very disturbing," Finn Wolfhard, who plays team leader Mike.

"They know he is not well," Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) said. "But they are just trying to pretend [nothing] happened."

It seems Will isn’t the only one trying to make an adjustment in season 2 because Mike is also struggling after Eleven disappeared at the end of Stranger Things season one. Mike and Eleven were close throughout the season but she sacrificed herself to save them all in a fight against the Demogorgon.

Eleven will return

Of course, Millie Bobby Brown is expected to return as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 but there’s no telling when she’ll make her first appearance or where that might take place.

According to the creators of the show — Matt and Ross Duffer — the Upside Down will be seen a lot more in season 2 with the main monster being more in your face than what we saw with the Demogorgon in season one.

It will all unfold when ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 debuts on Halloween on Netflix.

Darker, more horrific

Overall, the tone of Stranger Things season 2 is teased as 'darker and more eerie' than anything we saw in season one, said executive producer and director Shawn Levy.