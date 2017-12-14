Social: Rana Daggubati says he will be eternally proud of his maiden digital venture

It has been a well known fact by now that digital media is ruling and emerging to be the greatest platform in the entertainment industry. And by keeping this in mind, a number of acclaimed actors are opting for the digital medium and opening themselves to further experiments.

Actor Rana Daggubati is one among those actors who have recently set off on a digital journey by acting in Viu India's bilingual web series Social. With his high rising successful career after being a pivotal part of the Baahubali franchise, Rana looks all set to break all the records with a digital hit like Social. In a number of media interactions and interviews, Rana has claimed that he is very happy to work in different genres and platforms.

The New Indian Express quotes him as saying, "This is my first digital fiction and I strongly feel that with Social, we are offering some exciting yet relevant content to our viewers. It is a story that will connect with the digital-first audience and as an actor I am glad to be experimenting with different genres and platforms. Today, social media is a big part of our lives and with this show we are portraying the need to be aware of the reality and consequences of our actions in the digital world," he further added.