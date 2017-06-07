Shraddha Kapoor begins training for Saina Nehwal biopic; expected release in 2018

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has commenced her badminton training to play former world No.1 badminton champion Saina Nehwal in an upcoming biopic.

The film, produced by T-series Bhushan Kumar, will be directed by Amole Gupte and the shooting for the biopic will start by the end of 2017.

Shraddha Kapoor seems to be on a massive spree of biopics with her upcoming Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai in which she portrays the role of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.

Amole Gupte the biopic's director has said to have spent a lot of time researching the life of Saina Nehwal.

"Most girls have played badminton at some point in their lives in school. I feel so lucky to be playing Saina, who's not just been the world's No. 1 badminton player, but is also a youth icon. I can't wait to start prepping for my role," Kapoor said, in an interview with Bombay Times.

Saina had reacted to the news of Kapoor coming on board as the leading lady of the biopic on her life by saying that she has been told before about Kapoor and her facial similarities, which she took as a huge compliment because in her opinion, Kapoor was 'very good looking'.

However in an event in January, Saina had said that she believed Deepika Padukone could portray the badminton star and do justice to the character, as she had seen Prakash Padikone's daughter play badminton and she felt that Deepika was really good.

(With inputs from IANS)