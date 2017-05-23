Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his autobiography, says the book will end with birth of AbRam

It has been a while since Shah Rukh Khan announced his plans to write an autobiography, however we rarely hear about the progress that he has made.

Although there are several biographies about the actor's life that have already been published (Shah Rukh Can, Still Reading Khan and SRK- 25 Years Of a Life), this is the first time that the actor will author a book from start to finish.

In a recent interview with DNA, the actor finally opened up about his book and shed some light on its contents. He also talked about the process that goes behind writing, and gave a reason for the decade long delay in the book's publishing.

The autobiography is to be titled 20 Years In A Decade. Khan revealed that earlier the book was going to end with his oldest son Aryan's birth however now, it would have to incorporate his youngest — AbRam's birth, and that will be the closing chapter of the project.

The book commences with his birth, and also has details about the death of his parents and how he felt at the time - something that Khan has avoided talking about publicly.

He says that his book is just an amalgamation of selective memories and funny instances strung together to create what he hopes will be an interesting book for the reader.

Apparently there is no continuation in the book, and one story jumps to the next. Although the book has the typical 'start, middle, end' format, Khan claims that the manner in which the book is written is very unconventional. Calling it an 'auto-therapeutic biography’, SRK revealed that he writes the funniest chapters of his book when he is feeling lonely and going through the darkest times of his life.

After giving a successful Ted Talk in Vancouver in April (the first Ted Talk giving by an Indian Actor), Khan's next film — Imtiaz Ali's dream project, tentatively titled The Ring is slated for release on 11 August, 2017. Anushka Sharma has been cast as the leading lady opposite Khan as they are paired opposite each other once again.

