Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked on Padmavati set: Bollywood appalled; take to Twitter

A host of Bollywood celebrities including filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Mukesh Bhatt condemned the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Friday by activists of a Rajput community during the shooting of a film, and called for a united stand by the film industry to ensure safety of artists.

A group of activists force-stopped the shooting of Padmavati, being helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker, by vandalising the movie set at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur and also assaulted him, alleging distortion of facts.

#BREAKING Sanjay Leela Bhansali Attacked by Karni Sena During Padmavati Shoot in Jaipur. @RajeevMasand with more details. @SANKETUPApic.twitter.com/ylq8ZD52x9 — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 27, 2017

"Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali....this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!!," Johar posted on Twitter.

"Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release...i understand Sanjay's emotion at this point...I stand by him," Johar, who recently faced the ire of a right wing organisation during the released of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, said.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also exhorted the industry to unite. "Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all ... ride on?? "At the same time Shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput.. bloody spineless cowards...," he said.

Veteran producer-director Ram Gopal Varma expressed angst against the government for not ensuring safety of artists. "@narendramodi I don't know when ur achchey din will come but Bhansali incident makes me feel India's days going back to heights of burey din Bhansali is an artiste and if any country cannot protect its artistes from street hooligans it doesn't deserve to be called a country," he tweeted.

President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India Mukesh Bhatt said, "The most unfortunate thing is that we filmmakers and creative artists live in a house of glass. We are always scared that anyone can come and hit a stone and nothing will be done about it. There is nothing done for our protection. I don't know what's the solution for this. Who do we arrest when it was a group? I feel enraged on just hearing about it. The whole film fraternity is with him (Bhansali)," Bhatt told reporters in Mumbai at the launch of his his new web series Maya.

The period drama, scheduled to release this November, stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role of Rajput queen Padmavati and features Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi sultan, who falls in love with Padmavati.

Several other celebrities have rallied their support also took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

It's appalling to hear what happened to #SanjayLeelaBhansali .im so saddened..Violence is not what our forefathers taught us.. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 27, 2017

How do you take justice in your hands without knowing what the facts are. Shameful! So much for Karni Sena's reputation. With you Sanjay! — Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) January 28, 2017

Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali....this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release...i understand Sanjay's emotion at this point...I stand by him. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on?? — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

At the same time Shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput.. bloody spineless cowards .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

Did random people enter another persons workplace n raise their hand on him because dey decide dey don't like what he does? I am enraged!!! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 27, 2017

It’s a movie guys. You get that? Let me say it again, it’s a movie! Get over your shit! Really upset to hear about Sanjay Leela Bhansali. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) January 27, 2017

What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2017

Sick! #SanjayLeelaBhansali one of our most respected filmmakers, attacked on his set. Hope the film industry comes together against this! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 27, 2017

There are legal ways to object, if they have an issue. Physical attack is not an 'objection', it is a criminal act, meant to intimidate. https://t.co/vLxydmHnhJ — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 27, 2017

Shocked by the attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali ... Shame! These hooligans must be stopped .. who gives them the right to behave like this — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 27, 2017

Appalled & horrified by what happened on SLB set.NO amount of diff of opinion or disagreement justifies this pathetic behaviour. Shameful! — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 27, 2017

If u don't like what he's making, don't watch his film. What's with the violence?? Apart from a vulgar display of self righteousness.. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2017

My fellow film folk, if we do not unite now against these recurring incidents of bullying, it's going to get much worse. #IstandbySLB — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2017

What happened on the sets of Padmavati is ridiculous.

There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 27, 2017

Artists (or anyone!) can not be at the mercy of goons. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 27, 2017

The same man has entertained you with his genius work for 20 years. Why the sudden distrust? Disgusting to see how he has been attacked. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 28, 2017

Just got the news on what has happened on the #padmavati set. This is mockery of democracy.My full support to #SanjayLeelaBhansali &the crew — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 27, 2017

With Inputs from PTI