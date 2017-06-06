Salman Khan launches e-cycles by Being Human; claims he feels very close to nature

Salman Khan recently launched a range of e-cycles under his brand Being Human.

"Since the time I got into movies, my fans have accepted me... They pay to watch my movies. It's my time to give back to fans," Salman told IANS. The cycles have been launched in an effort to 'contribute towards the well-being of our Earth'.

"We pay our taxes, we pay rent and the most important thing is to pay Mother Earth to live here," added the superstar, who is said to be Bollywood's highest advance tax payer for the financial year 2016-17.

His e-cycles are priced between the range of Rs. 40,000 - Rs. 57,000 and the core aim of the launch of the bicycle is towards sustainable city development, especially targeting reduced carbon emissions and noise pollution.

The cycles claim to have a range of 30 kilometres and a top speed of 25 km/h. They are targeted at cyclists of all age. These bicycles can also be ridden with the help of the on board battery pack, a riding mode which can be initiated with the flick of a switch.

The actor, who was accused of poaching Blackbucks in Rajasthan in 1998, said he feels 'very close to nature.'

Apart from the e-cycles, Khan is also going to be launching his brand into the smartphone market along with the area of gym equipment.

Many argue that Khan's charitable deeds are all a part of a carefully thought out, elaborate plan to correct Khan's public image; one that was put together by his PR team, after the actor was accused in various criminal cases that have piled up against him over the years (hit and run, Blackbuck and Chinkara poaching). However, the star still finds himself with a fan following of mammoth proportions across India as he seems to have found a way to appeal to the common man.

Khan is currently doing promotional rounds for his upcoming Eid release Tubelight with director Kabir Khan.

(with inputs from IANS)