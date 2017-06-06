Saif Ali Khan shows interest in Kabir Khan's web series based on Subhash Chandra Bose

While fans await the release of Kabir Khan and Salman Khan's Tubelight, the director has already begun the groundwork for his web series The Forgotten Army, and it has been revealed that he has approached Saif Ali Khan for this project, reports DNA.

The web series will center on Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army.

"Saif and Kabir share an excellent rapport, and have been wanting to work together. The series is about two soldiers who worked for the INA, more than about Bose. Kabir has discussed the idea with Saif, and while he has shown interest, he is yet to sign on the dotted line for the project. But if he does, he will play a soldier from Bose's troupe," says a source quoted in the same report.

This web series will have nine to 10 episodes and will also cover aspects such as women soldiers' involvement in the INA. The screenplay is ready, and the film's scale is being touted as grander than any of Kabir Khan's feature films.

Mumbai Mirrorreported that the web series will be on the lines of Hollywood television series Band of Brothers. However, Bollywood Hungamastated that work on the story and casting will begin only after Tubelight releases on Eid.

Interestingly, Kabir Khan's first project ever was also titled The Forgotten Army. This documentary explored the war times of the INA. It won the Grand Jury Award at the South Asian Film Festival in Kathmandu in 1998.

Incidentally, this is the second web series in the pipeline which is about Bose and his involvement in the Independence Movement. Rajkummar Rao is set to play Netaji in Bose, which will be directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ekta Kapoor. In a test look recently revealed, Rao can be seen wearing the iconic glasses. He has also put on 10 kilos to look the part.