Raveena Tandon's Shab has Arijit Singh and Mithoon create magic in new song 'O Saathi'

Raveena Tandon is going to be seen in Onir's Shab next, after her last film Maatr. The film's trailer was unveiled on 17 May and the teaser for the song, 'O Saathi' was released a few days ago. Now the whole song has been released.

Singer Arijit Singh has lent his voice to this song and Mithoon has given music as well as written it. Arijit Singh croons his way through the song effortlessly. It is reminiscent of all the songs Mithoon-Arijit have done before.

The song is garnering positive reviews from listeners as they had been waiting for the song's launch for a very long time. According to Bollywoodlife.com the film was initially supposed to release in the early days of 2016 but got stalled.

The film has Raveena Tandon, Ashish Bisht, Arpita Chatterjee and French Actor Simon Frenay in main roles. Arijit and Mithoon have together belted out superhit numbers in the past for films like 'Sanam Re' and 'Tum Hi Ho', which explains the frenzy around this song.

The film is produced by Sanjay Suri, Bhavna Talwar, Onir & Mohan T. Mulani. Raveena will be seen in the film after Matr.

Here's the song:

