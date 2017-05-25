Rajinikanth's Kaala Karikaalan first look: Thalaiva's next is a gangster flick based in Mumbai

Dhanush, as promised, announced the first look of the eagerly awaited next film of Superstar Rajinikanth with director Pa. Ranjith.

Wunderbar films presents .. superstar Rajinikanth in and as #thalaivar164pic.twitter.com/rUrMWCYNkJ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017

The film will be produced by Dhanush-helmed Wunderbar films, and this will be Thalaiva's 164th film.

The film has been titled Kaala, with the tagline Karikalan. The look has the silhouette of the Superstar in stark red against a striking black background.

Kaala in Sanskrit has two meanings, one indicates black and other signifies destiny, fate or death.

In the film Rajinikanth is supposed to be playing a guy from Tirunelveli, who runs away in his childhood to Mumbai and becomes a powerful don living in the slums of Dharavi. He is Kaala to those who oppose him, and it is also a reference to his colour.

Director Ranjith is working once again with Rajinikanth after the success of Kabali. Ranjith is a writer and director (Attakathi, Madras, Kabali) who is a pro-dalit voice in Kollywood. Santhosh Narayanan, Ranjith’s favourite music director, is the composer.

While there were rumours that the film is based on the life and times of Haji Mastan, the famous Mumbai based smuggler who later became a reformer, the production team denied it. Wunderbar Films at that time had issued a statement -“It is a film set in Mumbai and is a fictional story which is not based on any real people or events.”

The shoot of Kaala will start in Mumbai locations from 28 May. Ranjith had said in an interview to a Tamil publication that it will have the regular dose of commercial entertainment that one gets from the superstar films.

There have been rumours that Huma Qureshi would play a pivotal role in the film along with Samuthirakani. Kaala will be released in Hindi and Telugu as well, and is being planned to be completed by the end of the year.

The trade buzz is that Kaala will be Rajinikanth’s next release in summer of 2018 after Shankar’s 2.O due for the Republic day 2018 weekend. It also clearly indicates that Rajinikanth will not be jumping into politics in the near future.