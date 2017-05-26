Raabta is an 'original film' and is not a Magadheera copy, say film's producers

Firstpost, in its report on 25 May, said the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer-Raabta are in trouble as the filmmakers of the 2009 SS Rajamouli's Magadheera claim there are lot of similarities between the two films.

They have reportedly sought an injunction against Raabta's release.

To this development, Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar — the producers of Raabta — have replied in an official statement.

India Today reports: "We would like to categorically reject even the remotest of suggestions that our film is a copy of Magadheera. We find it extremely unsavoury and disrespectful when people from the industry belittle someone's hard work by using words like 'copied', 'plagiarised' nonchalantly and jump to conclusions merely on the basis of a 2 minute and 14 second trailer, without verifying the facts or waiting for the film to release for the public to give its verdict."

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on 25 May and posted the official public announcement from Raabta's producers:

Official Statement on behalf of the producers of #Raabta, Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar pic.twitter.com/ueU87TUIuv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

A Hyderabad court will hear the case on 1 June and will decide whether Raabta should be released on its stipulated date of release 9 June.

Raabta also stars Jim Sarbh and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

Rajkummar Rao, who has a guest appearance in the film, is almost unrecognisable in his look.