Priyanka Chopra's next Hollywood film: A Kid Like Jake with Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer

After bagging a role in Baywatch, the TV series Quantico, Priyanka Chopra has bagged a role in another Hollywood film.

Chopra will star alongside Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Claire Danes (Homeland), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) in the film A Kid Like Jake directed by Silas Howard (who has helmed the series Transparent) reports Deadline.

The film is going to be based on Lincoln Center's celebrated play of the same name which is a story of Greg and Alex, a couple who want the best for their four-year-old, Jake. As they try to get him into private schools in New York, they discover they cannot afford the fees of these institutions. A part of what makes Jake special is that he prefers Cinderella to GI Joe is 'a gender-variant', a fact which the couple uses to try and apply for school scholarships. Jim Parsons will play Greg and Claire Danes will play Alex.

Chopra will portray Amal, their friend and a newly single mom who is also trying to navigate the school system along with her love life.

While there has been no confirmation from Priyanka Chopra about the film, producer made the announcement on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra had recently revealed in a press conference in India that she missed doing Bollywood films and had shortlisted three three films that she was interested in. Meanwhilem Chopra will be seen next in Baywatch, which will release in India on 2 June and the third season of her series Quantico is in its pre-production stages.