Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood brunch, Big B's monsoon woes: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

From Shruti Haasan and Vidyut Jammwal partying together, to Priyanka Chopra's power brunch with Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner and Kate Mara, Katrina Kaif's bed-head look, and Salman Khan's cryptic announcement — there was so much our celebs got up to on social media over the weekend, that we had a tough time keeping up. But did we give in? Never!

So much stalking, such little time.

Priyanka Chopra's 'perfect' New York brunch

We got the memo.. lol @nicolekidman #twinning 🖤❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

After a short vacation in India, Priyanka Chopra is back in New York and living it up. The Quantico actress enjoyed brunch with Nicole Kidman, Kate Mara, Kendall Jenner and Keri Russell. She and Nicole wore similar dresses for the afternoon, which Priyanka called perfect. Katrina Kaif gives out "important information" about her blanket

Get up get up get up ... btw I REALLY love my yellow blanket .(important information) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Ever since she's joined the social media platform, Katrina Kaif has become an Instagram star. She manages to look great equally great in front of the camera and when she's cuddled up in her yellow blanket with a messy bed-head. She also really loves that blanket!

Salman Khan gets pun-ny while riding a bicycle

Salman Khan's brand Being Human is soon going to launch electric cycles, and the Tubelight star posted a picture of himself riding one of these cycles. Unfortunately, this picture is really more of a teaser; smoke surrounds the bicycle, and all that is visible is its yellow colour and the brand logo. Amitabh Bachchan laments over his leaking roof

T 2442 - ....and the rain it cometh, and it breaketh the heat, and pierctheth the roof .. leaketh in room .. & the towelling be placeth pic.twitter.com/losAXx1CUS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2017

T 2442 - ...AND the rain it stoppeth .. the leakage stoppeth .. !!! OOHHH dear NO, it starteth again .. pardónne , got to do the toweleth pic.twitter.com/h7ambfhtCF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2017

Big B is known to put out his most heartfelt views on Twitter, and this week, the star first waxed eloquent and then complained about the rain, because it caused water to leak through the roof. He even talked about how he solved the problem with the help of a towel, only to find that the roof was still leaking, even after it had stopped raining. Shruti Haasan and Vidyut Jammwal hang out

So lovely to hang with one of my fav co stars and one of my best friends @mevidyutjammwal after ages and ages - we can't wait for you to see Yaara 💕 #moviemagic #friends4eva A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Shruti Haasan recently spent quality time with Vidyut Jammwal, who she called him her best friend and one of her favourite co-stars, and said that she can't wait for her followers to watch Yaara, where they star together.

My conclusion after I spent time with both my favourite girls..BEHIND every successful woman there is a tribe of other successful women who have her back .. A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Vidyut also posted a picture from the same party, where he posed with his favourite girls and wrote a heart-felt caption. Tusshar Kapoor's son spends time with 'future BFF' Taimur

#futurebffs #angelsndivas #godbless #laksshya #taimur #firstbirthday A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

On his first birthday, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya was photographed with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's baby boy, and Tusshar is sure that they're going to be best friends in the future! We won't be surprised if they star in several films together, 20 years down the line.