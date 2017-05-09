Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch vs DC's Wonder Woman: who will win at the Indian Box office

Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman will hit Indian screens on June 2, Warner Bros Pictures has announced, putting it in direct competition with Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the superhero film is directed by Patty Jenkins.

Talking about her fascination with Wonder Woman as a character, Jenkins said in a statement: “Growing up, my friends and I were obsessed with being Wonder Woman on the playground. I first became aware of the character when I was in elementary school and watched the 1970s television show Wonder Woman, starring Lynda Carter.

“Wonder Woman was just the coolest, most beautiful and most exciting female character I had ever seen. Hence, when I was making this film, I have tried not only to focus on the fact that it’s a female character and but also ensure we make Wonder Woman a great superhero movie.”

Its cast also features Chris Pine, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen and Elena Anaya.

Baywatch, meanwhile, is Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood film. It arrives in India a week after its US opening. The action-comedy also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario.