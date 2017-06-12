Priyanka Chopra may not be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gustakhiyan

Earlier there were reports of Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali coming together for Gustakhiyan.

The film was touted to be a biopic on famed Indian writer and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. The film was also said to explore Ludhianvi's relationship with Indian poet Amrita Pritam, for which Chopra was being considered.

However, according to DNA, Bhansali might not be directing the film at all.

Lyricist duo Siddharth-Garima, who have worked with Bhansali in Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, told www.bollywoodlife.com that Gustakhiyan is not Bhansali's immediate project after Padmavati. They also added doubtfully that Bhansali is not directing the film, although, he might be producing it. Siddharth-Garima are currently writing for a different project of Bhansali's.

Bhansali is currently shooting for Padmavati, which is running late has been the center of major controversies since the beginning.

Bhansali and some members of his crew were assaulted by the Karni Sena, a Rajput organisation, over distortion of facts in the film that is based on the life of Rani Padmavati, the legendary Indian queen. The situation got so out of hand that Bhansali had to confirm that there were no intimate scenes between the queen and Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi Sultan in the film.