Pawan Kalyan at Agnyaathavaasi audio launch: 'My heart always beats for my fans'

The audio launch of Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi was the cynosure of all eyes in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening as thousands of the star’s fans thronged to the venue to catch a glimpse of their matinee idol. It was one of the most anticipated events and it was pulled off on a lavish scale without any hassles. The film, which marks the third time collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram, is gearing up for release on 10 January next year, timed with the Sankranti festival.

The event saw the participation of the entire cast and crew of the film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander who mesmerised audiences with his live performance. One of the highlights of the event was when Pawan Kalyan clicked a selfie with a fan who managed to sneak up on him on stage. When security personnel tried to stop the fan, Pawan Kalyan intervened and gladly got a selfie clicked.

“My heart always beats for my fans” says Pawan Kalyan



Pawan Kalyan thanked his fans for always standing by him. “I need to thank my nation for giving me this kind of love and affection through cinema. Firstly, let me apologise to all those people who couldn’t gain entry to the venue. We have a space constraint so we couldn’t accommodate each and every one of you. But there’s place for each of you in my heart,” he said, amidst rousing response.

He said he never expected he’d earn so much love and affection from his fans. “I’ve always wanted to do something good and give back to the society. I believe I’m able to achieve that through cinema and politics. When I started my career, I told my family I’d do 10-12 films. Post Kushi, I thought of doing five more films and calling it quits because I wanted to serve our nation. But, the love of my fans has made me do 25 films.”

Having been part of some of the biggest blockbusters and flops, he said he has learnt to not let success or failure affect him. “Unfortunately, in this line of work one does unknowingly develop jealousy and hatred towards others for various reasons and this bothered me and it prepared to bid adieu to cinema. The failure of Johnny didn’t affect me as much as how it affected the people around me. This bothered me very much and I built a wall around myself to keep away such people. Nevertheless, my fans stood by me and stopped me from leaving cinema. I might not able to meet and spend time with each of you but my heart always beats for you,” he said.

Talking about his political sojourn, Pawan Kalyan clarified that he is in it to serve the nation and not for any personal gain: “My aim is to serve this nation while I’m physically fit and strong. As much as I have done for my fans through cinema, I’d like do the same via politics for my nation.”

After working together in films such as Jalsa and Attarintiki Daaredhi, Pawan Kalyan said it’s the love and respect for cinema that has united him and Trivikram. “When a film succeeds, people will support you no matter what. But when the same film fails, nobody stands by you. Trivikram always stood by me," he said. Talking about the film, he said: “I never ask my fans to support my films because I know they’ll own a film if they love it. But Trivikram has made Agnyathavaasi in a way that it’ll be loved by all.”

Speaking about composer Anirudh Ravichander, who is foraying into Telugu filmdom with this project, Pawan Kalyan said he’s a fan of his work. “When I’m alone, I’ve danced to his hit song ‘Why this Kolaveri’. After Michael Jackson’s work, it is Anirudh’s music I really like.”

“Took two minutes for Pawan Kalyan to say yes for Agnyaathavaasi” says Trivikram



When it was Trivikram’s turn to speak, he requested the fans to go back home safely: “I was told someone got injured on their way in. When you leave the venue, please go home safely because if anything happens to any of you one person who’ll be affected the most will be Pawan Kalyan.”

Trivikram thanked every cast and crew member for being part of the project. He also revealed that it took just two minutes of narration to get Pawan Kalyan on board. “He was in Italy when I called him to pitch the story. Two minutes into the narration, he stopped me and said let’s do this film. He hasn’t asked me a single question since that day. He did everything I asked him to do. In Agnyaathavaasi, you’ll see a different acting avatar of Pawan Kalyan. I hope our journey never ends and we continue to work again.”

Heaping praise on Anirudh, Trivikram said he likes his fearless attitude. “We were supposed to work on my last project A Aa, but he couldn’t adjust his dates. He promised he’ll work with me in my next film and that’s how he joined Agnyaathavaasi.”

Produced by S. Radha Krishna of Haarika and Hassine Creations, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel, Aadi Pinisetty, Khushbu Sundar, Boman Irani and Murali Sharma among others.