Parineeti Chopra on Meri Pyaari Bindu, her fitness journey, singing for herself and Golmaal Again

It’s been a solitary existence for Parineeti Chopra in the Maximum City for the past 11 years. When she's at home by herself, she indulges most of her time in the company of books. Films, not so much. For the actress, while reading is a nighttime affair, the days are currently being consumed by her upcoming film’s promotional activities.

Meri Pyaari Bindu is set to hit theatres this Friday. It will also mark her appearance on screens after two years.

It’s a hot Sunday afternoon when I meet Parineeti, dressed in shimmering red attire, to quiz her about her absence from the silver screen, her fitness campaign and if she gives investment advice to her close ones.

“I am glad people are missing me. They could have forgotten me but they didn’t. The longest I have not shot for a film was in 2015 for 10 months after the release of Kill Dil. I was shooting my ads, endorsements and doing events. I wanted to make my house and work on my fitness level. I had released six films back to back without a break and then I signed Meri Pyaari Bindu and Golmaal Again,” explains Parineeti on her ‘sabbatical’.

“I did everything except shooting a film and a big hue and cry is being made out of nothing," she adds.

The actress had a dream start when she gathered 17 awards for her debut film Ladies Vs. Ricky Behl.

More appreciation followed with Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee and Shuddh Desi Romance but her choices of Kill Dil and Dawat E Ishq became a roadblock in her journey. So what went wrong?

“I think my first four films – Ladies Vs. Rickey Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee and Shuddh Desi Romance did phenomenally well. I won all the awards for Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl and Ishaqzaade. After a point I overworked myself and didn’t really put much through into what I was doing; I just signed films. Kill Dil and Daawat E Ishq didn’t really connect with the audience the way they should have. I feel actors are human beings and they need to put out their emotion on screens, so if you are not feeling your best you are not at your best on the screen,” elaborates the actress.

It’s been an interesting, topsy-turvy journey for this Ambala girl who worked as a banker after having finished her course in Business, Finance & Economics from Manchester University. After Mumbai beckoned, she joined the marketing team at the YRF. Thanks to her potential, she was soon noticed by YRF scion Aditya Chopra and in no time got an opportunity to face the camera for Ladies Vs. Rickey Bahl.

Most actors enter a golden phase after a certain film in their career. While it could be Kaminey for Priyanka, Tanu Weds Manu for Kangana, Udta Punjab for Alia and Cocktail for Deepika, what is Parineeti's trajectory? Her answer is straightforward, “I did it with my first film. Like you said, Kaminey was Didi’s 20th film. I think for Alia, change came with Highway, her second film. For Shraddha it was Aashiqui 2 after so many films, but with me it was my first film. My career graph is a little different.”

Was it a case of too much too soon? “Of course not. No actor in this world has a success rate of 100 per cent. Even if you deliver 15 blockbusters back to back, the 16th one will deviate for sure," she says.

Parineeti’s upcoming film is Meri Pyaari Bindu, a film seeped in 80s retro music, sketching the relationship and the journey of its two protagonists. She cites the reasons that compelled her to sign the film. “It was the script. It absolutely clicked for me. I felt this is the role that I would be able to put myself into. With Maneesh as the producer on the film, I felt I was in good hands and when I met Akshay, I really liked him and felt that he could direct a really good film.”

But acting prowess apart, Parineeti is more in news these days because of her vocal skills. She makes her debut as a singer with this film and her very first song has managed to climb the charts. With a background in classical music, Parineeti has done stage shows all her life and Lata Mangeshkar songs were part of her regular riyaz. So who took the decision for this classical trained singer?

“It was a joint decision by Adi, Maneesh and Akshay because they are the makers and the bosses. It a business decision at the end of the day. They had always told me that if I don’t sing well they would go ahead with a professional singer. I was confident that I would be able to sing this song as I felt somewhere that it was made for me," says Parineeti.

Eighteen months ago, Parineeti was in the news not because of her films but because of her campaign in which her weight loss had taken the centre stage. The campaign titled ‘Built That Way’ received both brickbats and bouquets.

“I have achieved such a success in my personal journey after 12 years of struggle. I am not the fittest person in those pictures but I give out the confidence and strength that people needed. That campaign was a resounding success and till today people keep talking about it,” says Parineeti.

So while she was away for over a year in pursuit of fitness, did she wish to be a part of a role that someone else did? The answer is slightly baffling as it does not involve Priyanka Chopra. “I loved Deepika’s role in Goliyon Ki Rasleela.. Ram Leela. I really felt that it was a beautiful role and a beautiful show reel for an actress. It was an all encompassing role.”

A lot is at stake for Parineeti with Meri Pyaari Bindu, considering her last two films. Her next film will be Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, and our parting question has to be about Ajay Devgn’s pranks which he is (in)famous for.

She reveals, "I have already been pranked twice. When Ajay is around you have to constantly look behind your back. I am already missing the team!”