Oscars 2018 nominations: The Shape of Water leads with 13 nods for 90th Academy Awards; see full list
All eyes were on Hollywood on Tuesday as the Oscars nominees were unveiled, with The Shape of Water sweeping the ceremony with 13 nominations.
Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance landed a leading 13 nominations and Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) became just the fifth woman nominated for best director by the Academy Awards.
Mudbound cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman ever nominated in the category in nominations announced on Tuesday.
The Shape of Water came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations shared by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.
The announcements were also seen as an opportunity for the industry to support female filmmaking, with the #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns against sexual misconduct and gender inequality a mainstay of the 2018 awards circuit.
The nominated movies, actors and filmmakers were unveiled at a pre-dawn announcement, with industry watchers placing Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Shape of Water — buoyed by strong showings at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards — in pole position for best film.
The winners of the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony will be announced on 4 March.
Here's the full list of nominations:
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Leslie Manville (Phantom Thread)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song
'Remember Me' (Coco)
'Mystery of Love' (Call Me By Your Name)
'This Is Me' (The Greatest Showman)
'Mighty River' (Mudbound)
'Stand Up For Something' (Marshall)
Best Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Live Action Short
DeKalb Elementary
The 11 O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
All Of Us
Best Documentary Short
Edith & Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
Best Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of water
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Animated Short
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden)
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Documentary Feature
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 19:36 PM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 19:49 PM