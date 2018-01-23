You are here:

Oscars 2018 nominations: The Shape of Water leads with 13 nods for 90th Academy Awards; see full list

FP Staff

Jan,23 2018 19:36 18 IST

All eyes were on Hollywood on Tuesday as the Oscars nominees were unveiled, with The Shape of Water sweeping the ceremony with 13 nominations.

Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance landed a leading 13 nominations and Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) became just the fifth woman nominated for best director by the Academy Awards.

Mudbound cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman ever nominated in the category in nominations announced on Tuesday.

The Shape of Water came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations shared by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.

The announcements were also seen as an opportunity for the industry to support female filmmaking, with the #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns against sexual misconduct and gender inequality a mainstay of the 2018 awards circuit.

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Oscar statuettes appear backstage at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Nominations for the 90th Oscars were announced on Tuesday. AP

The nominated movies, actors and filmmakers were unveiled at a pre-dawn announcement, with industry watchers placing Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Shape of Water — buoyed by strong showings at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards — in pole position for best film.

The winners of the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony will be announced on 4 March.

Here's the full list of nominations:

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Leslie Manville (Phantom Thread)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song

'Remember Me' (Coco)
'Mystery of Love' (Call Me By Your Name)
'This Is Me' (The Greatest Showman)
'Mighty River' (Mudbound)
'Stand Up For Something' (Marshall)

Best Original Score

Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

Best Live Action Short

DeKalb Elementary
The 11 O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
All Of Us

Best Documentary Short

Edith & Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of water

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Best Animated Short

Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden)

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Documentary Feature

Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 19:36 PM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 19:49 PM

