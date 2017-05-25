Nani's next Ninnu Kori brings him back on screen with Nivetha Thomas: All you need to know

Popular Telugu actor Nani is coming up with yet another romantic movie Ninnu Kori opposite Nivetha Thomas. The first look of the film was released on 23 February, when the actor took to twitter to share it.

Vizag nunchi USA varaku.

Chinna pillalanunchi pedha valla varaku.

Lovers nunchi pellainavalla varaku.#NinnuKori#letsWelcomeLife😊pic.twitter.com/vHWbi26jKB — Nani (@NameisNani) February 23, 2017

Nani tweeted along with the poster, saying, “Vizag nunchi USA varaku. Chinna pillalanunchi pedha valla varaku. Lovers nunchi pellainavalla varaku (From Vizag to the USA. From children to adults. From lovers to partners)," as per a report by Indian Express.

The Nani-Nivetha starrer film is their second film after the super hit Gentleman, which released last year. The film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, who rose to popularity after Vaishali (2009), in a pivotal role. Other supporting actors include Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma, Prudhvi, Rajasree Nayar, Neetu and Bhupal Raj.

A major chunk of the film has been shot in the US and the film is under the post-production stage.

The music of the film already out and a few songs have gotten really popular (especially the song 'Adiga Adiga'). The film is already a massive topic of interest among Nani fans.

The actor also doesn't stop to satiate his fans excitement. He recently tweeted and released the teaser of the song:

The music of Ninnu Kori has been composed by Gopi Sunder. The film is Shiva Niravana's debut-directorial venture and is slated to release on 23 June 2017.