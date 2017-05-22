Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth to tie the knot this October in Hyderabad

Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who got engaged on 27 January this year, put all speculations to rest by confirming that they, indeed, will get hitched this October.

According to an Indian Expressreport, Chaitanya himself, confirmed the news while talking to the media. He also added that the rest of the details hadn't been finalised yet, but the wedding would take place in October according to their family's traditions.

A lot was being said about their wedding being a destination one in Goa, but Chaitanya waved off all rumours, saying that just as the engagement, wedding would take place in Hyderabad.

Going back to where it all started, the couple met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and have been together since. The couple plans to spend some time in New York to relive their Ye Maaya Chesave days, once they get married, states the same report.

The actor's father, southern superstar Nagarjuna had tweeted on his son's engagement in January.

The duo has done a couple of films together like Manam, Thrayam and Autonagar Surya in the past.

Chaitanya is currently promoting his upcoming project Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam, which is set to be released this Friday.